Mzati Media mobilizes listeners and viewers in tree-planting exercise

Privately-owned Mulanje-based media house – Mzati Radio and Television Station – has stressed the need for Malawians to take personal responsibility in mitigating negative effects of climate change.

The station’s spokesperson Mercy Madzi said every Malawian has contributed to the degradation of natural forests and therefore must be willing to participate in national efforts to replenish the environment.

Madzi made the remarks in Phalombe this week when the media house led its community of associates in a tree planting exercise at Mvunguti Primary School in Phalombe.

Apparently, Mzati Media has mobilized its listeners and viewers in tree-planting exercise to set an example for its followers.

“We have environmental programmes that disperse information on the value of tree planting and these programmes are meant to mobilize people towards tree plantation; however that alone without us practically taking part is not good enough, hence this exercise,” said Madzi.

During the event, 10 reporters and camera personnel from Mzati Radio and Television joined a group of Mzati Community of Associates in planting 150 trees as a start of the plantation that will continue throughout this year’s tree planting season.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Chairperson for Mzati Community of Associates, Frank Mendulo, said the grouping was eyeing a 90 percent survival rate of the planted trees.

“We have engaged the school’s management and traditional leaders in the school’s catchment to assist us in safe guarding these trees from any damage so that a good percentage of them survives,” said Mendulo.

Head teacher for Mvunguti Primary School, Innocent Zondiwe, hailed the station for taking interest in creating a safe environment for learners at the school.

Mzati Community Associates have existed since 2018 and among their interests are charity work and replenishment of the environment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!