Mzimba gospel singer Holy Stone to drop single alawi music

Mzimba-based gospel musician, Holy Stone whose real name is Gerald Ndolo is set to drop a single this Saturday titled ‘Sing Praise’ .

Holy Stone said in an interview that the single seeks to give more glory and praise to God for His greatness toward him and giving hope to people who are hopeless.

“Two years ago I was attacked to death by men but by the grace of God I survived so this made me happy and I truly believe that it was not my strength but God’s doing therefore I was inspired to compose the song,” Stone said.

Part of song goes like this: Ndikati ndinene zomwe wachita Yahwe/Simungamvetseste ena Muona ngati bodza/ Pamene ndili pano Yesu wadula nsinga/ Ndine mfulu machismo onse wafufuta/ Sing praise to the lord who dwells in Zion / Poti zomwe ndaziona wachita ndi Ambuye/

He said, his target is to give hope to the people especially those who are in bondage, prisoners, the motherless, barren and the jobless among others so that they should know that God is on their side and He will deliver them.

He pointed out that, Malawi has many artists who do music but society still needs his talent and as such his single is unique and delivers a powerful message of hope.

Stone, who said is available for collaboration with any artist, said he would be grateful if he can receive support by sponsoring his talent.

Produced by Roga at rainbow Records, the single will be premiered on Maziko Radio Station on urban Vibes Program with DJ Banda 1.

It will be available on www.malawirise.com and some may get the copy at K200 through Mpamba number 0882766188.

