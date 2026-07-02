Mzimba Hospital praised as model for sanitation

Health Secretary has praised Mzimba District Hospital for maintaining unusually high standards of cleanliness, describing it as a model facility in a system where sanitation often falls short.

During a visit on Wednesday, Dr Dan Namarika said the hospital’s condition showed how basic hygiene can reduce infections and improve patient care, even amid wider pressures on the health service.

But he also acknowledged a familiar problem: staffing. Namarika said the ministry was aware of shortages at the hospital and across the country, and pointed to an ongoing redeployment exercise aimed at strengthening frontline teams.

Dr Prince Chirwa, District Director of Health Services for M’mbelwa District Council, welcomed the move but warned that Mzimba’s size and demand require more personnel than the district currently has.

M’mbelwa District Commissioner Emmanuel Bulukutu said the visit was encouraging, adding that it allowed the Health Secretary to see both the progress made and the persistent challenges on the ground.

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