Mzimba South constituents hail former MP Chunga for constructing bridges

Former parliamentarian for Mzimba South Constituency, Maquenda Chunga, has been saluted for his decision to fix dysfunctional bridges in the area despite losing in the 2019 tripartite elections.

Maquenda has, among others, fixed “dead” bridges of Rukuru, Chipata, Kakoma and Kamfulu Rivers.

Group Village Heads Ndhlovu and Kampango of Traditional Authority Mzukuzuku said, together with their subjects, their subjects were not able to cross the bridges during rainy seasons.

“Let me tell you, due to topographical position, our area has number of rivers. In these areas, you cannot cross during rainy season. We have suffered, but as of now, it is history and we say thanks to Mr Chunga,” they said.

The chiefs said vendors took advantage of the situation to hike prices of their merchandises. They added that the construction of the bridges will also ease the challenges patients and guardians used to face to access healthcare services.

“Ambulances were unable to visit our health facilities. The bridges were like death traps,” they added.

Reverend Mchani for CCAP of Livingstonia Synod, who is ministering at Mabiri Congregation, while commending Chunga, said some Christians were failing to join Sunday services during rainy season due to dead bridges.

“As we are heading to rain season, my worry was that number of my followers will stop attending the services due to these dead bridges but as of now, it is a history,” he disclosed.

Apart from bridges, Chunga has also drilled boreholes, maintained ADMARC sheds, which were brown off by heavy winds, constructed an orphanage in Traditional Authority Mzikubola’s areas and changed faces of church buildings by donating iron sheets.

Chunga said he undertook these initiatives in response to the constituents’ request. He also said it is his spirit to help the underprivileged in the society.

“That is my spirit. It is my home and I cannot be happy seeing my people being suffering while I have something. The community has been crying for help from me and I had to respond,” said Chunga.

The incumbent lawmaker Emmanuel Chambulanyina Jere, when asked what is he doing for his area, said, “I follow their priorities. As of now, their priority is a girl hostels but am also fixing some bridges.”

Chunga was an MP for the area from 2014 to 2019 and currently is a National Campaign Director of UTM. He is also the former regional governor for Peoples Party in the North.

