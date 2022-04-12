MZUNI alumni and SunGold donate to Lilongwe-based orphanage

Mzuzu University Alumni Association Central Region Chapter in conjunction with SunGold Food Processing Company have donated K500, 000 worth of items to Chikondi and Mphatso Orphanage in Area 25 in Lilongwe.

The donated items include sugar, maize flour, soya pieces, instant porridge, puffs, books, pens, shoes and clothes.

Presenting the donation on Saturday, the chapter’s president, Robins Mwanga, said the association is happy to partner with the company to share and assist the orphans and vulnerable children with the little basic necessities at the centre.

“We jointly organised and mobilized resources to reach out to these children with little food and non food items,” he said.

Mwanga noted that the children at the centre lack a lot of basic needs ranging from food to school materials.

He therefore appealed to well wishers and the corporate world to support the children by contributing either materials or money.

SunGold Company representative, Martha Bakali said her company is happy to join efforts in easing the plight of orphans at the centre.

“We will continue to give a helping hand to assist the children at the centre,” she said.

The centre’s Deputy Administrator, Gift Mbewe, expressed gratitude for the kind gesture shown by the association and the company.

“We are very grateful for this donation and it will assist with some of the basic needs of these children here,” he said.

Mbewe said the orphanage was opened in 1995 and it has a total of 148 orphans and vulnerable children.

