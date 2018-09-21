Mzuzu gets K120m revenue a month: CEO says not enough for public services

Mzuzu City Council gets K120 million a month from revenue but the chief executive officer Macloud Kadammanja said the money is not enough for public services which include removal of waste.

Kadammanja said this on Wednesday when he appeared before Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of parliament.

“It is not easy to service 300, 000 residents with only K120 million. Our position is that we get 70 per cent of the money for social services and 30 per cent of the money for operations, still this is not enough,” he said.

He said the council struggles to remove waste, garbage and provide other important social services due to lack of money, saying the city is growing at a very fast rate.

“Waste management remains one of our challenges due to lack of money,” he said.

He said although the projection is that the revenue should be growing by 25 per cent every year, the population boom in the city is hampering provision of social services.

Vice chairman of PAC Kamlepo Kalua said the council is doing well in revenue collection and provision of social services but said it has to abide by laid down financial management laws.

He said the council should always work with the office of the audit general when handling public money.

