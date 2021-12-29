Mzuzu socials volleyball team donates to Mzimba Prison

A social volleyball team called Dzimbiri from Mzuzu City donated assorted items to inmates at Mzimba Prison on Boxing Day, December 26.

There was an exciting game at Mzimba Prison between the visitors and the inmates. The visitors won by 3 sets to 1.

Members of Dzimbiri Volleyball Team then donated assorted items namely washing and bathing soap, lotion and jelly, utaka, soya pieces, sugar, toothpaste, toothbrushes and salt.

The visitors enjoyed soft drinks and snacks with the inmates.

Coach for Dzimbiri Social Volleyball Team, King Malanga, told Nyasa Times it was important to interact with the inmates at Mzimba Prison during the festive season.

“We decided to visit one of the prisons in our region and we settled for Mzimba Prison. I would say it was a successful trip not only because we won the game but also, we shared some assorted items with our friends.

“For us it is the interaction that mattered. We shared experiences from outside and they shared with us their experiences from inside. We wanted to show them that they are not forgotten and they are not outcasts. They remain Malawians,” explained Malanga.

Sports Coordinator at Mzimba Prison, Macdonald Kam’mwamba, said he was happy to receive the visitors.

“The inmates are happy to have been given a good game, on a good day and at a good time. They are so grateful to the items that have been donated.

“We have a good volleyball team but we struggle to get balls, nets and attire. I would like to ask well-wishers to assist us in that area if they can,” Kam’mwamba said.

