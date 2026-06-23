Mzuzu Stadium Cleared to Host Elite Football Matches

Football fans in Mzuzu have reason to celebrate after the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) officially certified Mzuzu Stadium to host elite football matches following a successful re-inspection by the First Instance Body (FIB) through the FAM Licensing Department.

The approval comes after the stadium authorities implemented a series of corrective measures recommended during an earlier inspection that had deemed the venue unfit for top-flight football.

Among the improvements carried out by the Mzuzu City Council were rehabilitation of the playing surface, repainting of the dressing rooms, and upgrades to the scoreboard and technical area stands, bringing the facility in line with FAM’s minimum licensing standards.

In a statement, FAM confirmed that the venue now satisfies the requirements to stage premier competitions.

“Having met the minimum requirements under the FAM Club Licensing Regulations, Mzuzu Stadium has now been approved to host matches in all FAM elite competitions,” the association said.

The certification is expected to bring relief to FDH Bank Premiership side Moyale Barracks FC, the city’s only representative in the top flight. The club has been forced to play its home matches at Rumphi Stadium after Mzuzu Stadium failed the initial inspection, a situation club officials described as financially burdensome and inconvenient for both players and supporters.

The stadium’s approval is also a major boost for football enthusiasts in the Northern Region, who have been eagerly waiting for the return of elite league action to Mzuzu. Fans are now looking forward to cheering on Moyale Barracks on home soil once again, ending months of travelling to watch top-flight matches outside the city.

General Secretary for Moyale Barracks Football Club, Kelvin Chisaka, told Nyasa Times the certification represents a practical lifeline for the club.

“Logistical and financial strain to travel to Rumphi for our home matches has been so immense. Every home fixture was like an away game. We welcome this development,” said Chisaka.

Mzuzu fans await patiently for an FDH Bank Premiership match soon.

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