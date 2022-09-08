Mzuzu University faces probe over K1bn library construction money

Acting Auditor General Thomas Makiwa says an investigation is underway on how the K1 billion public money meant for the refurbishment of Mzuzu University’s library was used.

This is in a notice Makiwa has written to the University’s Vice Chancellor which indicates the investigation was to begin from Monday this week.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd is the contractor for the university library an has a history of paying bribes and corrupting top officials to hide poor performance.

Recently, the Chinese-owned firm failed to comply with the order that require sub-contracting of locals and was also found guilty by the High Court for duping a local partner – FISD Limited Company.

Makiwa says they received a complaint from the Anti-Corruption Bureau-ACB alleging that the money was not properly used for the intended purpose.

Mzuzu University officials are yet to respond on the matter.

In 2015, fire destroyed the college library, nearly 50000 books and about 100 computers among others.

