Nacala Logistics halt passenger train operations

A railway company called Nacala Logistics has suspended its passenger train service for close to six months due to the washing away of Mauzi Bridge in Zomba.

The company has a fleet of passenger trains that operate from Limbe through Nkaya in Balaka to Nayuchi in Machinga.

Mauzi Bridge has been washed away as a result of Cyclone Ana that occurred in a number of parts in the southern region of Malawi two weeks ago.

The company’s publicist, Wezie Grace Kalua, says the decision emanates from a caution by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) regarding the damages that the cyclone is causing.

“We have halted our passenger train operations. I cannot say how much money we will use to reconstruct the bridge. All will be known after the project, six months from now,” explained Kalua.

However, some people have expressed regret over the suspension of the service.

Economics expert, Milward Tobias, says something should quickly be done by government to help people that rely on this service.

“There are people that solely rely on rail transport to move their produce from one place to another. This will affect their livelihood and something should be done,” he said.

