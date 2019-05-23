Nakoma challenges results as Mwanamvekha re-elected in Chiradzulu South

Independent parliamentary candidate for Chiradzulu South Constituency, Oliver Nakoma, has demanded pollster Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to put an immediate stop to announcing results of the parliamentary vote in the constituency where former legislator Joseph Mwanamvekha (DPP) has sailed through in unofficial results seen by Nyasa Times, citing a battalion of anomalies.

Nakoma, in a letter addressed to Chiradzulu Multiparty Liaison Committee, accuses his contender former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Joseph Mwanamveka, of foul play during the electoral process.

The committee has since forwarded the grievances to MEC with a note that the issues “raised can best be handled by them.”

According to Nakoma, there are reports that some of his monitors in some polling stations that were barred from witnessing the vote counting process, and forced to sign for the results later one of the polling centers being Masenjere.

“I have reports that Shadow MP Joseph Mwanamveka for DPP went and bought most teachers and presiding officers so that they should be forcing people to vote for him, during the time they will be assisting the people,” writes Nakoma.

He adds: “I have reports that the MEC returning officer for Chiradzulu South, Mr Pakula, is unable to reconcile the number of ballot papers from presiding officers.”

Nakoma then demands that counting of votes for Member of Parliament (MP) for Chiradzulu South Constituency be stopped with immediate effect, “up until the committee finds the best solution to the same.”

He writes further: “Otherwise, I will not accept the results for this year’s Member of Parliament elections for Chiradzulu South Constituency.”

