NAM fires Technical Director

The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has fired its Technical Director (TD), Samuel Kanyenda, in addition to dissolving two sub-committees namely Coaches and Umpires Committees.

The new executive team at NAM is in the process of putting things in order to make sure the association is performing for the benefit of the netball sport.

The Coaches Committee was formerly headed by late Griffin Saenda and Theresa Chipolopolo took over as Chairperson in an acting capacity after Saenda’s death. White Mlilima was Chairperson for the Umpires Committee.

NAM General Secretary, Isaac Chimwala, told the media that the position of TD will be advertised and vacant positions in the sub-committees will be filled.

“We have a process underway where we shall put forward the advert so that those that feel have the capacity to perform in the office of Technical Director will express their interest and a successful candidate will be duly appointed,” said Kanyenda.

Commenting on the development, Samuel Kanyenda, said he was proud with what he had achieved at NAM.

“We have about 18 million people in Malawi. I am not the best out of those 18 million people. I have done my part and others can continue from where I left. I don’t have any hard feelings because I am not the best that there is in Malawi. There are other people that are equally good that can do that job,” remarked Kanyenda.

The position of Legal Advisor which was held by Noel Misanjo has also fallen vacant.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!