Namadingo, Saint to headline De Oasis Bar and Grill grand opening on March 28

Are you a fun seeker wondering where to go for a night of entertainment, delicious food, and refreshing drinks? Look no further than De Oasis Bar and Grill, launching on March 28th, 2026, with Patience Namadingo headlining the grand opening.

Namadingo will be joined by an impressive lineup of artists, including Saint, Praise Umali, Kheyideez Band, and DJ Nathan Tunes, promising a night of non-stop music, food, and fun.

Located at Kimya House in Lilongwe’s Area 43, De Oasis Bar and Grill is the newest hotspot in town, boasting a modern design and a wide range of services.

The facility has assured its prospective patrons that they will enjoy local and international cuisine at the full-service restaurant, relax in the VIP Lounge or Aero Lounge, or grab a drink at the Nexxus Bar. The spacious garden and outdoor bar area is perfect for unwinding and socializing.

To celebrate its grand opening, De Oasis Bar and Grill has organized a series of exciting activities, including live karaoke performances and DJ sessions. Don’t miss out on the fun!

“We are thrilled to announce that Namadingo will be headlining our grand opening. This is a momentous occasion, and we invite everyone to come and experience the ultimate entertainment night. Tickets are now available on (link unavailable), but hurry – space is limited!” announced De Oasis Bar and Grill in a press release shared with us.

De Oasis Bar and Grill promises to be the go-to destination for entertainment, relaxation, and good food.

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