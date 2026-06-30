Namadingo’s K1bn mission to bring stranded Malawians home

Singer Patience Namadingo has launched a fundraising campaign aiming to raise K1 billion to repatriate Malawians currently stranded at the Old Drive-In camp in Durban, South Africa.

The musician travelled to the camp himself to assess conditions before launching the appeal, and has already contributed K2 million of his own money.

Donations are being collected via the website fundmalawi.uk.nf, with the campaign co-ordinated by Gold Mountain Media, a company owned by producer Tapps Bandawe.

What he saw

In a video filmed at the camp, Namadingo described conditions as dire, noting there was “no designated sleeping space” and that people appeared to have gone days without washing.

“I made efforts to come here and appreciate the situation first-hand so that we can transmit that energy into something meaningful,” he said.

How the money will be used

Rather than running a standalone operation, Namadingo says the campaign is designed to complement existing efforts by government and civil society.

Funds raised will be channelled into a separate repatriation initiative led by writer Stanley Onjezani Kenani.

Bandawe says the donation platform was built for simplicity and transparency: donors select an amount, choose a payment method, and receive confirmation once their contribution is processed.

The scale of the problem

According to Malawi’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Stella Ndau, officials cannot yet put a firm number on how many Malawians are at the camp, since new arrivals are being recorded daily — suggesting the situation may be larger, and more fluid, than initially understood.

Who else is involved

Namadingo is not acting alone. Musicians Kell Kay and Loiso have also made financial contributions, donating K5 million and K1 million respectively last week.

Kell Kay said he had spent recent days personally funding food and essentials at the camp, adding: “We will keep mobilising resources to meet their needs as they make their way to Malawi.”

The bigger picture

The episode highlights the precarious position of Malawian migrants in South Africa, where economic hardship and, at times, hostility toward foreign nationals have left some without adequate support.

Whether celebrity-led fundraising can meaningfully supplement government repatriation efforts — or simply plugs gaps left by official inaction — remains an open question.

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