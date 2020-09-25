Namathanga hands over power to Nundwe at Malawi army

Former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander General Peter Namathanga has officially handed over the sword of command to General Vincent Nundwe who President Lazarus Chakwera re-instated recently.

The ceremony took place on Friday at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the ceremony, Namathanga, who was clad in a civilian suit while his successor was in full military gear, said he assumed the role of Commander at a time when the country was facing two critical issues; Covid-19 and fresh presidential elections.

Said Nathamanga: “I am leaving MDF as a happy person, I appeal to you to continue to be professional in your conduct of duty.”

He said he is happy in the manner MDF, under his command, managed fresh presidential elections.

Nundwe has since commended General Namathanga for his professionalism when he led the MDF and assured him that Army will remain professional.

General Namathanga has been given a short gun and a water pump as a farewell gift.

Deputy MDF Commander Lieutenant General Davis Mtachi has also been given a short gun and a gas cooker as a farewell gift marking his end of service in MDF.

