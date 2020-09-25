Namathanga hands over power to Nundwe at Malawi army

Former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander General Peter Namathanga has officially handed over the sword of command to General Vincent Nundwe who President Lazarus Chakwera re-instated recently.

Namathanga officially handed over the sword of command to Nundwe
General Nundwe gets sword of commmand

The ceremony took place on Friday  at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the ceremony, Namathanga, who was clad in a civilian suit while his successor was in full military gear, said  he assumed the role of Commander at a time when the country was facing two critical issues; Covid-19 and fresh presidential elections.
Said Nathamanga: “I am leaving MDF as a happy person, I appeal to you to continue to be professional in your conduct of duty.”

He said he is happy in the manner MDF, under his command, managed fresh presidential elections.

Nundwe has since commended General Namathanga for his professionalism when he led the MDF and assured him that Army will remain professional.

General Namathanga has been given a short gun and a water pump as a farewell gift.

Deputy MDF Commander Lieutenant General Davis Mtachi has also been given a short gun and a gas cooker as a farewell gift marking his end of service in MDF.

ERUTU
ERUTU
2 hours ago

A soldier is always a soldier and can be called to national service anytime – why? – ALLOCATION OF A SHOTGUN TO THE TWO OFFICERS 💪🏿🇲🇼⚔️

0
Reply
James Banda
James Banda
3 hours ago

Great respect to both Namathanga and Nundwe and the army for your professionalism. This does not happen with politicians

0
Reply
Keen Observer
Keen Observer
3 hours ago

As much as Nundwe is my favourite General BUT this is so sad cos Namathanga did the unexpected by being more than professional. A Big Salute to General Namathanga & another Big welcoming back salute to General Nundwe.

0
Reply
