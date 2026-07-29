Namiwa: ‘No evidence’ against Chipungu, court fight looms

The head of a prominent governance watchdog has admitted he has no evidence whatsoever to support explosive allegations he made against Malawi’s Minister of Lands — yet he is still daring the minister to sue him for criminal libel.

Sylvester Namiwa, executive director of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI), was given 48 hours to apologise for what Minister Chimwemwe Chipungu calls defamatory and damaging claims.

But instead of backing down, Namiwa insists he will not retract a single word, arguing that demanding accountability from a public official “can never be defamation.”

Chipungu, through lawyer Khwima Mchizi, demanded that CDEDI withdraw statements made at a July 27 press conference, accusing the organisation of spreading falsehoods that have tarnished the minister’s reputation.

Namiwa responded by challenging the minister to take him to court, saying litigation would force the release of documents he claims Malawians deserve to see.

Pressed on whether he had any evidence to support his allegations, Namiwa conceded he had none, admitting he would “try to gather something” if the minister proceeds with legal action — though he doubted anything would implicate Chipungu in wrongdoing.

The row stems from CDEDI’s claims that Chipungu allegedly acquired seven vehicles worth K2.8 billion after becoming minister and began constructing a hotel whose cost, they said, exceeds his known income.

The organisation also accused him of involvement in questionable land dealings linked to ADL.

Mchizi dismissed the allegations as baseless and defamatory, warning that failure to apologise within 48 hours would trigger legal action.

With Namiwa refusing to retract the claims and openly acknowledging he has no evidence, the confrontation now appears headed for the courts — setting the stage for a potentially high‑profile legal battle over the limits of defamation law and the right of civil society to question the wealth of public officials.

Should Chipungu proceed, the case is likely to draw intense public interest, touching on issues of transparency, accountability and the burden of proof when accusations are levelled against holders of public office.

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