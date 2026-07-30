Namiwa summoned to Malawi police headquarters

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has been summoned by the Malawi Police Service to appear at the National Police Headquarters in Area 30, Lilongwe, at 2:30pm today — the latest twist in what has become a closely watched standoff between the outspoken activist and the authorities.

Namiwa has been instructed to first report to the Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Gerland Chiwanda, before being ushered in to see Inspector General Richard Luhanga himself — a detail that has raised eyebrows among observers, who note that a face-to-face meeting with the country’s most senior police officer is far from routine.

Neither Namiwa nor police authorities have yet publicly disclosed the exact reason behind the summons, fuelling speculation among Malawians on social media and beyond.

Among his recent outbursts was demand for forensic audit on First Lady Gertrude Mutharika charity Beautify Malawi, accusing it of bootleg deals.

Namiwa is no stranger to controversy. As head of CDEDI, he has built a reputation as one of Malawi’s most vocal civil society critics, frequently taking government officials, political parties and public institutions to task over governance, accountability and electoral matters.

His organisation has previously been at the centre of heated national debates, and Namiwa himself has not shied away from taking on powerful figures — a trait that has earned him both fierce loyalty among supporters and equally fierce criticism from detractors.

It remains unclear whether today’s summons is linked to any of Namiwa’s recent public statements or ongoing activities, or whether it relates to a separate matter altogether.

Police summons involving high-profile civil society figures in Malawi have, in the past, triggered concern among rights groups about the shrinking space for dissent — while government officials have consistently maintained that such actions are procedural and unrelated to political motives.

As news of the summons spread, reaction on social media was swift, with many Malawians expressing concern and calling for transparency over the circumstances surrounding the meeting.

Others urged caution, noting that police summons do not necessarily imply wrongdoing and that due process should be allowed to unfold.

Nyasa Times will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more details emerge from both the Malawi Police Service and Namiwa himself following today’s meeting at Area 30.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :