Nankhumwa condemns vandalism during Mulanje project launches

Kondwani Nankhumwa, MP for Mulanje Central, has criticised the theft and destruction of public infrastructure, warning that such acts set development back and deny communities the benefits they are entitled to.

Nankhumwa made the remarks on Thursday while commissioning an electricity project in Ekhamuno village and delivering 200 desks to Mapereka School, under Senior Chief Mabuka in the district.

He said building infrastructure was a demanding undertaking, and that he would not repair or replace development deliberately vandalised, arguing that such destruction effectively robs communities that have yet to benefit from development of their rightful opportunities.

In thanking Nankhumwa for the projects, Ekhamuno village headman and Mapereka School head teacher Joyce Mulima pledged to ensure the infrastructure was properly maintained, noting that it was the area’s first such support since 1994.

Funding for the projects came from the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) and the constituency development fund managed through local councils (GESD).

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