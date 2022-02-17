Nankhumwa fails to convince parliament that government has corrupt cabinet ministers

Under fire Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has failed to prove that some cabinet ministers are corrupt when challenged to bring evidence on his claims that the Tonse Alliance government contains corrupt cabinet ministers.

Nankhumwa, who is suffering a backlash after appointing a shadow cabinet without consultations, made the allegations when responding to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) presented by President Lazarus Chakwera.

He was ordered by Parliament to give evidence on his claims.

Second Deputy Speaker Aisha Mambo Adams told Parliament on Wednesday that the evidence she received from Nankhumwa does not adequately support his claims and cannot be considered as evidence.

She has therefore ordered that the statement he made should be struck off from parliamentary records.

President Chakwera has fired two cabinet ministers on allegations of corruption; former Lands minister Kezzie Msukwa and former Energy minister Newton Kambala but their cases are still in court.

