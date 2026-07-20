Nankhumwa: Freed prisoners ‘go straight back to crime’ behind borehole theft spree

A Malawian MP has hit out at the government’s decision to release prisoners, claiming some of those freed have gone straight back to committing crimes — sparking fury among local communities.

Kondwani Nankhumwa, who represents Mulanje Central, told Parliament that the Ministry of Homeland Security’s recent mass release of prisoners has caused unrest in his constituency, after 10 boreholes were vandalised and stolen.

In a damning revelation, Nankhumwa said three suspects arrested in connection with the thefts turned out to be among the very prisoners who had just been pardoned.

The MP didn’t hold back, questioning the entire point of releasing prisoners if some simply return to a life of crime — and warning that the releases have left members of the public deeply concerned.

His comments prompted Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman to demand answers from the Ministry of Homeland Security, asking what measures were in place to ensure pardoned prisoners are successfully reintegrated into society.

Responding to the growing backlash, Minister of Homeland Security Peter Mukhito admitted that the Malawi Police Service is now handling a rising number of cases involving pardoned prisoners.

Mukhito insisted the Malawi Prison Service works to reform inmates before they’re released, in a bid to cut down on repeat offending. But he conceded that more support from communities is urgently needed to help former prisoners reintegrate — and stop them slipping back into crime.

The row comes amid growing scrutiny over Malawi’s prisoner release programme, with critics questioning whether enough safeguards are in place to protect the public.

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