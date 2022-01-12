Nankhumwa supports girl with albinism, donates cows, food towards Chilembwe Day commemoration

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has donated a cow and bags of rice and maize towards this year’s John Chilembwe Day celebrations. Chilembwe Day is commemorated on January 15 annually, which is this coming Saturday, this year.

On this day, Malawians honour the late Reverend John Chilembwe who led the first national uprising in his native Chiradzulu district between 1914 and 1915. Chilembwe and his compatriots were protesting against forced labour by the British colonial government and against recruitment of Africans to fight alongside the British and allies in the First World War.

Providence Industrial Mission (PIM), which Chilembwe found in the 1900s, headquartered in Chiradzulu, organizes the event every year in collaboration with the Chilembwe family, the government, and other stakeholders.

Speaking after making the donation at his private residence in Luchenza on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Nankhumwa said he decided to make the “humble donation” in realization that it is on this special day that the first hero of Malawi’s independence movement is remembered.

“As you may be aware that John Chilembwe is the first person in Malawi who was courageous enough to stand up against the colonial masters and to speak against the oppression and abuse that Africans were subjected to at that time.

“In addition, Chilembwe was also a missionary, an educator, and a business coach who told fellow Africans various skills so that they are self-sufficient,” said Nankhumwa, who also serves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Southern Region Vice President, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje Central.

The youthful politician said he decided to make his contribution in order to help the organizers, PIM, feed the people who will be congregating at PIM for this annual celebration to mark the auspicious event.

During the same ceremony at Luchenza, Nankhumwa also donated another cow and a set of blankets to Jacqueline Katunga, a 10-year old girl with albinism from Lobeni Village, Senior T/A Chikumbu, in Mulanje. She was accompanied by her father and mother, Innocent and Julita Katunga, respectively.

According to Nankhumwa, the cow donation was meant to assist the family provide assistance towards the “young intelligent girl’s education”. Jacqueline Katunga is a Standard Five (5) learner at Providence Girls Primary School at Chisitu in Mulanje.

PIM President Reverend Wilson Mitambo and Jacqueline’s father, Innocent Katunga thanked Nankhumwa for the donation(s).

Reverend Mitambo said this was not the first time the politician had helped PIM and prayed to God to grant Nankhumwa much wisdom and a long life.

In his remarks, Katunga said he was lost for words following “the timely intervention” from their MP, assuring him that he will ensure that the cow is used for the intended purpose.

IN PRAISE OF GOD AFTER COVID-19 RECOVERY

In his remarks at the ceremony, Nankhumwa also disclosed that he had been attacked by Covid-19 and on Christmas Eve, the situation got worse.

“I faced death. I went to Good Hope Clinic at Area 49 run by Dr. Gwaza. When the Covid-19 test was positive, I was whisked in a MASM ambulance to Partners of Hope, which is a Covid-19 centre,” he said, adding he was on oxygen cylinder and concentrator for five (5) days and that by the grace of God, he survived the scare.

“My main reason for making this donation both to PIM and Jacqueline is to say ‘thank you’ to, and praise the good Lord for his healing mercies,” he said, adding that he was also thankful to the medical staff at both health facilities.

