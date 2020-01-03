Nankhumwa warns erratic suppliers of Fisp fertilizer

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Kondwani Nankhumwahas warned suppliers of fertilizer in the farm input subsidy program (Fisp) that they risk their contracts being terminated.

Nankhumwa’s warning comes hot in the heels reports that only four of the 59 contractors who won the government tender to supply fertilizer in all corners of the country are failing to fulfill their job.

“We know that some suppliers are not delivering the fertilizer and we are not taking this lightly. We will terminate their contracts,” said Nankhumwa.

He said so far 29,000 metric tonnes has been delivered to all corners of the country since December 6, 2019.

The parliamentary committee on Agriculture has also expressed concern over the delays to deliver the fertilizer to the targeted farmers across the country.

