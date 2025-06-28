Nankhuni Hailed as Genuine Transformative Leader for Supporting CDSS Graduation Ceremonies

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre, Gift Nankhuni, has earned praise for his unwavering support to education after presiding over the graduation ceremony of Form Four students at Tsokankanasi Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Lilongwe on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Nankhuni encouraged the graduating students to stay focused and prepare thoroughly as they approach their Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations scheduled for June.

He emphasized that the MSCE is not the end of the road but rather the beginning of a long academic and professional journey.

As part of his commitment, Nankhuni pledged to sponsor graduation ceremonies at the school annually once elected into office in the 2025 elections. Notably, he had already contributed K1.6 million towards the Tsokankanasi event.

Earlier the same day, Nankhuni also attended the graduation ceremony at State House CDSS, where he donated K1 million and made a similar pledge of continued support.

Speaking at Tsokankanasi, the school’s headteacher, Mr. Frank Kaombe, commended Nankhuni for his timely financial support, describing him as a “real leader” with a heart for community development.

“Most aspiring MPs wait until they win to start contributing to their constituencies. But Mr. Nankhuni has already shown leadership by giving us K1.6 million to cover the graduation budget. We are truly grateful,” said Kaombe.

Kaombe also appealed for support in constructing a security fence to protect the school premises.

A total of 120 students graduated during the event—98 from the regular day program and 22 from the Open Distance Learning (ODL) stream. The school currently serves 290 regular learners and 170 ODL students.

Tsokankanasi CDSS was constructed by a Norwegian charity, Let’s Build Malawi, and officially handed over on 12 February 2025. Prior to the new facility, the school operated from Mphungu in Area 12.

