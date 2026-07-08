NAP urges MPs to put citizens  first amid economic crisis, university funding gaps

The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has called on Members of Parliament (MPs) to act decisively on the rising cost of living, the university funding crisis, food security and accountability as the Third Meeting of the 52nd Session of Parliament opens from 7 to 30 July 2026.

In a statement issued on 8 June 2026 titled “Putting Citizens First: Strengthening Accountability, Oversight and Collective Solutions for Malawi’s Challenges,” NAP said the sitting comes at a critical moment when Malawians are battling high commodity prices, shrinking disposable incomes, punitive taxation and persistent foreign exchange shortages.

“As the people’s voice and guardian of public interest, Parliament must not only demand accountability but also advance practical solutions that improve livelihoods, strengthen governance and restore public confidence,” said the platform, in a statement signed by its National Chairperson, Benedicto Kondowe, and National Coordinator, Baxton Nkhoma.

Kondowe and Nkhoma urged MPs to interrogate the state of the economy and the rising cost of living, observing that Malawians continue to struggle with high commodity prices, shrinking disposable incomes, punitive taxation and persistent foreign exchange shortages affecting businesses and households.

“At a time when citizens are contributing through multiple taxes, Parliament must deliberate economic measures that deliver relief, productivity and sustainable growth,” they said.

With agriculture central to food security and livelihoods, NAP called for urgent discussion on preparedness for the next growing season, particularly the availability, affordability and timely distribution of fertiliser.

The platform warned that any delays in planning risk exposing the country to avoidable food insecurity.

On the public university funding crisis, NAP flagged the deepening financing gap following the 100 percent tuition fee increase.

“With public universities requiring approximately K536.7 billion and receiving only K133.6 billion — about 25 percent — in government funding, Parliament must push for increased investment, strengthened student loan support, and clear protection mechanisms for needy and deserving students,” said Kondowe and Nkhoma.

While acknowledging that universities require sustainable financing, NAP stressed that “access to higher education must remain equitable.”

Commenting on the renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa, Kondowe and Nkhoma asked Parliament to demand accountability on the plight of Malawians affected.

“Government must provide clear information on how many citizens have been repatriated, how many remain in need of assistance, the resources spent so far, and whether planned budgetary support has been secured,” they said.

Kondowe and Nkhoma further called for clarity on Constituency Development Fund (CDF) disbursements following the passing of the national budget, warning that delays in rolling out funds undermine community projects, affect implementation timelines and weaken local development planning.

They emphasised that citizens deserve clarity on when resources will reach councils and communities.

“Above all, we are calling upon Members of Parliament across political divides to put Malawi first. This session must demonstrate that Parliament remains a true guardian of public interest. Oversight is not confrontation, but it is a constitutional duty to ensure that power is exercised responsibly, resources are protected, and citizens’ concerns are addressed.

“Parliament must not become an accomplice to wrongdoing through silence or inaction; it must stand for accountability and deliver solutions,” Kondowe and Nkhoma said.

The Third Meeting of the 52nd Session of Parliament runs from 7 to 30 July 2026 and is expected to consider government business including the national budget, oversight reports and sectoral issues affecting millions of Malawians.

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