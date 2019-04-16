National Elections Systems Trust continues with marketing women aspirants

Four women aspiring to contest for seats as a Members of Parliament and Ward Councillors for Blantyre Kabula were paraded to the public on Monday on a whistle stop tour through the constituency in order to market their manifestos, courtesy of National Elections Systems Trust in conjunction with Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare.

The four are Fanny Banda representing Freedom Party as MP and independent MP Gertrude Nakhumwa, while Elluby Ellies Banda is aspiring independent councillor for Mbayani Ward and Elizabeth Machinjiri also as independent councillor for South Lunzu Ward.

The four were paraded in five busy business places — Mbayani Market, Gayesi, Chemusa, Chilimba market, Kameza roundabout market, Machinjiri Luwanda and Machinjiri Area 5 market.

National Elections Systems Trust projects officer, Chrispin Kasawala said just like in the other tours of seven constituencies — Blantyre City South East, Blantyre City South, Blantyre South West, Blantyre Bangwe, Blantyre City East, Blantyre City Central and Blantyre Malabada — Kabula was also exceptional.

“The people were eager to listen and give women a chance to participate in politics and decision making in the national assembly and in the Council.

“People now have a good idea on what 50:50 campaign is because even the candidates themselves, when presenting their manifestos, are making it clear why they need to take part in politics, saying women’s experiences are different to men’s and need to be represented in discussions that result into policy making and implementation.

“This activity has given the women the courage to be able to articulate concrete arguments on why they should be given the mandate to participate in policy making and implementation.”

The women aspirant MPs; Fanny Banda and Gertrude Nakhumwa are up against nine men also aspiring who are Shadreck Banda (independent), Robert Enock Chikafa (UDF), Miguel Andreas Elias (MCP), Rashid Abdul Gaffar (DPP), Samuel Jackson Kaphuka (independent), Rodney Apawo Supply Mpanga (independent), Francis Muluzi (independent) and Felix Njawala (UTM).

For Councillors, they are M’ngerezi Edwin Chithuli (DPP), Fred Eliot Msiyambiri (independent), Jafali Wyson Mzee (UTM) and Richard Elesoni Saudi (MCP).

The 50-50 initiative from the Ministry of Gender aims at empowering more women to take up top leadership positions. Out of the 193 seats in Parliament there were just a few women MPs and there is the need to half or even more of the august House to be occupied by women.

They are brought together in order for the electorate to see the solidarity that should exist amongst politicians for the good of the people so that they should come up with informed choices.

On Friday, National Elections Systems Trust paraded five women aspiring women contestants for Blantyre Malabada constituency in Ndirande.

The five are UTM Party candidate Eleanor Harawa; independents Noria Kachale, Joyce Namba Chikafa, Bernadetta Limani Nanthambwe and aspiring councillor Chisomo Makachu of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The four women aspiring parliamentarians will be up against six men; incumbent Aaron Sangala of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Ishmael Mkumba of the UDF, Edward Governor of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and independents Kalua, Chopenga and Humphrey Mvula.

Next on the programme is Blantyre City West on Thursday, April 18. Blantyre District has 13 constituencies which has 68 aspiring candidates.

