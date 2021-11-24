National Repentance Malawi to seek God’s intervention in Malawi’s worsening economic hardships

National Repentance Malawi has announced plans to lead nationwide prayers, repentance and intercessions to God’s interventions on the current economic hardships Malawians are facing in the country.

Malawi are currently going through one of the hardest economic times following the unprecedented rise in cost of essential goods and services such as fuel, fertilizer and cooking oil, among others.

Government has described the hyper-inflation rate as a global phenomenon being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the coordinator for the National Repentance Malawi, Reverend Edward Mikwamba, who addressed journalists in Blantyre on Tuesday, called for collaboration and the need to refrain from politicisation and confrontation in dealing with the current economic challenges.

Mikwamba argued that anti-government protests and demonstrations would help resolve the economic crisis the country is in, but would only work to inflame the situation with properties worth millions of kwacha being damaged and people’s lives being put at risk.

He said there is a need therefore for Malawians to urgently call on God’s intervention on the current social, political and economic situation.

“It is obvious that, as a country, we are faced with unprecedented economic hardships. However, as children of God, we are not supposed to despair as we are the ones to bring solutions through our prayers, intercessions and repentance.

“We are therefore calling on all Malawians to join us as we will be praying and repenting for our nation in the next coming forty days beginning from this Sunday, 28th November 2021 till January next year,” said Mikwamba.

Apostle Joshua Jere of the pastors fraternal, who was also present during the press briefing, concurred with Mikwamba, adding that the government needs to call for national prayers to seek God’s hand in resolving the predicaments.

