NBM, FCB, and Mukuru at the Heart of a Chinese-Backed Multi-Billion Kwacha Heist Robbing Malawi of Forex

National Bank of Malawi (NBM), First Capital Bank (FCB), and Mukuru are at the center of a multi-billion Kwacha scheme that has siphoned Malawi’s foreign currency into the pockets of Chinese nationals, their local proxies, and shadowy crypto networks—leaving the country’s economy gasping for dollars.

Investigations, done the Platform of Investigative Journalists (PIJ), reveal that Chinese businessmen—including Sunga (Bli Xuesong) and Jing Shaobing, aka Jack Besos—use the banking system and Mukuru to move billions annually out of Malawi. Their operations are facilitated by local proxies and girlfriends, including Ruth (alias Rose Kumwenda/Moffat Luhanga), who deposit massive sums into personal accounts at NBM and FCB.

“She would deposit about K300 million on a daily basis,” said whistleblower and former syndicate insider Nazil Jussab. “The money entered my accounts at FCB and NBM. We used personal accounts because corporate accounts attract too much audit heat.”

Runners—often students or low-wage workers—also move money via Mukuru, splitting large sums into small transactions to evade detection.

One runner, identified as JB, explained: “For Mukuru, they randomly recruit about 10 people a day—mostly students—to transfer funds to China. They pay them K50,000 per transfer. My sister was recruited too. It’s easy money for them.”

NBM, FCB, and Mukuru: Responses

Both banks and Mukuru provided statements when contacted.

National Bank of Malawi (NBM), through spokesperson Akossah Hiwa, said: “Our systems ensure full traceability, identifying both the originator and recipient of every transaction. High-volume transfers fall within daily expected limits, and our monitoring filters flag unusual behavior. We continue to report suspicious activity to relevant authorities.”

First Capital Bank (FCB), via CFO Michael Kadumbo, stated: “We have an automated monitoring system and enhanced due diligence for high-risk accounts. Personal account limits are capped at K1 million per day, but limits vary across the industry. Confidentiality prevents us from commenting on specific clients, but STRs are filed as required.”

Mukuru confirmed compliance with KYC and transaction monitoring regulations but declined to comment on specific accounts. While Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA), the statutory body receiving Suspicious Transaction Reports, initially did not respond.

However, after journalists contacted banks and FIA, runners were notified that accounts would be closed: “National Bank called me. They said FIA had told them to close my account. They told me to come and withdraw my money before they closed it. All my friends involved got the same notice,” said one runner.

While this is a reactive move, it does little to reverse billions already siphoned offshore.

Mirror Trades, Smurfing, and Crypto Exit

The syndicate hijacked wages from Malawians working abroad, particularly in Israel. Families received Kwacha locally, while the foreign currency was converted to USDT (a cryptocurrency stablecoin) in Kenya and sent to China. The process was supplemented by smurfing via Mukuru and high-volume personal accounts at NBM and FCB, moving hundreds of millions daily without detection.

“While the government waited for forex to stabilize the economy, it was left holding nothing but an empty bag,” says Jussab.

Table: Flow of Funds Through NBM, FCB, and Mukuru in the Chinese Forex Scheme

Channel / Institution Actor Role in Scheme Daily Flow (K MWK) Weekly Flow (K MWK) Annual Flow (K MWK) Notes FCB Personal Accounts Sunga / Ruth (girlfriend) Deposits K300 million daily from Chinese-owned businesses 300,000,000 1,500,000,000 (5 days) 78,000,000,000 Avoided corporate accounts to bypass audits; central hub for cash collected NBM Personal Accounts Sunga / Ruth High-volume internal transfers 300,000,000 1,500,000,000 78,000,000,000 Used due to high transaction limits and fast intra-bank transfers Mukuru (Money Transfer) Student/Low-wage runners (JB, others) Smurfed small transfers to China 3,500,000 per runner × 40 runners = 140,000,000 700,000,000 (5 days) 36,400,000,000 Repeated daily during working days; avoids bank reporting thresholds NBM / FCB Mirror Trade Israeli remittance workers & syndicate Wages intercepted, families receive Kwacha locally ~50,000,000 ~250,000,000 13,000,000,000 Creates “mirror” remittance; foreign currency diverted to crypto accounts Crypto Exit (Kenya → China) Nazil Jussab / Sunga / Jack Besos Converts Shekels / USD to USDT, then to China K6,030,000,000 (3 months, one account) N/A N/A Largest single offshore transfer; bypasses Malawi’s forex system Crypto Exit (Second Account) Jack Besos Converts and sends funds to China K1,600,000,000 (3 months) N/A N/A Reinforces shadow digital banking route Total Daily (Approx) Combined Cash + smurfed transfers ~740,000,000 ~3,700,000,000 ~800,000,000,000 Conservative estimate including all flows via NBM, FCB, Mukuru, mirror trade

Key Takeaways

NBM and FCB personal accounts were highways for massive deposits and transfers. Without them, hundreds of millions daily could not be moved. Mukuru facilitated smurfed, smaller transfers, making repeated international payments invisible to regulators. Chinese operators and their local proxies orchestrated both cash and digital legs of the scheme. Mirror remittances ensured foreign currency never touched Malawi’s national reserves. Crypto conversions in Kenya acted as the final exit, sending millions into China beyond regulatory reach.

Conclusion

NBM, FCB, and Mukuru are not innocent bystanders—they are central enablers of a scheme siphoning Malawi’s wealth. Despite formal claims of monitoring and compliance, whistleblowers and transaction evidence show massive lapses, allowing Chinese nationals, their girlfriends, and runners to operate a shadow banking and cryptocurrency empire undetected.

Unless Malawi’s authorities overhaul oversight and hold these institutions accountable, billions will continue to vanish, and the country’s forex crisis will persist, all facilitated by the very institutions entrusted to safeguard the nation’s financial system.

