NBM in 12 Days of Christmas jamboree

Leading commercial bankers, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc will celebrate this year’s Christmas with its stakeholders by donating various items to educational and health-care institutions through a programme named ’12 days of Christmas’.

Previously, NBM plc reached out to those in need each festive season through its Christmas Cheer program under which items were donated to three institutions in the South, Central and Northern Regions.

This year, however, the Bank has, through its Service Centres, identified 12 areas of need and will touch on each one of these areas from the 6th to the 21st of December 2021.

Donations made through the 12 Days of Christmas initiative have been guided by the Bank’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) policy.

“As Malawi celebrates the festive season with Christmas carols playing in shops, homes and churches, we thought to align our year end donation program to the well-known Carol 12 Days of Christmas, in which the singer lists down all the gifts that their true love has given them over a 12-day period.

“As a Bank of the Nation, NBM plc has the country at heart and strives to reach out to those that require assistance,” said NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa.

She added that donations will be made to educational and health care Institutions in Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu, Kasungu, Mulanje and Karonga, among others as both Education and Health are an integral part of the Bank’s CSI Policy.

Items to be given include learning aids, medical equipment and Covid 19 preventative items such as masks, chlorine and sanitizer.

“Our decision of initiatives to support was highly influenced by sustainability. We would like the items presented to keep on giving long after the 2021 festive season is over when learners return to schools/ medical centres continue to operate in 2022,” explained Hiwa.

She said each of the 12 donations would be made by NBM plc employees led by Service Centre Managers nationwide and maintained that all relevant Covid-19 preventive measures would be observed at these small gatherings.

