NBM launches ‘Kwathu Pa Mo’ promotion

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has partnered with Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) to launch a three-month promotion which aims at encouraging MHC tenants to pay their rentals and ground rentals using the bank’s mobile banking platform, the Mo626 ice.

Speaking in Blantyre, NBM plc Head of Digital Financial Services William Kaunda said the promotion dubbed ‘Kwathu Pa Mo, will increase usage of the Mo626 platform which is secure, reliable and provides a rare banking experience.

“Our customers and tenants for MHC will not be queueing to pay for rentals or ground fees because the Bank of the Nation provides exciting financial solutions to them,” said Kaunda.

He explained that MHC has more than 6000 houses nationwide and the tenants pay through NBM plc Service Centres and other channels.

“Today marks a great milestone in our partnership with MHC because we are launching this promotion which aims at encouraging our customers and MHC tenants to pay their house rentals, application fees and ground rentals in the comfort of their homes and offices through our superb and reliable mobile banking platform, the Mo626 ice,” said Kaunda.

He said in order to qualify, customers will pay house rentals and ground rentals through Mo626ice for the entire promotion period which runs from 1 December 2021 to 28 February 2022.

“At the final draw, one lucky customer will win six months’ worth of house rent paid for by your National Bank and one ground rent customer will win K500,000.

“On top of that we will have monthly draws where three customers will stand a chance to win one month house rent paid by the Bank and three customers will get K50,000 shopping vouchers for paying ground rent,” said Kaunda adding that they will be consolation prizes for customers who will participate in the promotion.

MHC Business Research and Development Manager Chancy Chaguluka hailed NBM plc for the partnership and the promotion saying it will help them collect revenue to offer good service to their customers like house maintenance.

“This promotion will also encourage our customers to move with times by embracing digital payment systems especially now when we are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. We really appreciate the relationship that we have with National Bank which dates back to many years ago,” said Chaguluka.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!