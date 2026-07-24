NBM Pension posts 115% Investment Income

National Bank of Malawi Pensions Administration Limited (NBM PAL) has achieved an annual investment income of up to 115% for the year 2025 in respect of its unrestricted (pooled) pension fund with the company highlighting growth in members’ retirement savings.

The pension administrator disclosed the performance during a client engagement seminar held in Blantyre on Wednesday aimed at updating employers, pension members and all stakeholders on Fund’s investment results.

NBM PAL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) William Mabulekesi expressed that members needed to understand the performance of their pension funds.

“We wanted our members to appreciate that their Pension Fund is growing so that when they leave employment, they have a reliable fallback position,” said Mabulekesi.

Mabulekesi further highlighted that NBM Pensions Administration Limited (NBM PAL) currently manages pension fund assets worth approximately K700 billion across various pension schemes, including Stand-Alone Pension Funds.

Meanwhile, NBM Capital Markets Limited Senior Business Development Manager Nenauthe Nkoloma said the company is committed to growing pension fund value by delivering sustainable real returns.

“We do have a huge pool of funds that we look into. For us, we have to make sure that these funds do not lose value so that at the end of the day you get back them with a real return,” said Nkoloma.

She said NBM Capital Markets invests in different avenues to manage risk.

“We make sure that we do not put all eggs into one basket.,” she said.

Chibuku Products Limited Head of Human Resources Titus Mtonyo commended NBM PAL saying the performance exceeded their expectations.

“It is something that I never dreamt of, that we would receive such a huge amount of returns on our investment. I was expecting around 30 percent, but 115 percent is unimaginable. The more we timely remit each and every month, it means we have a basis for which the funds will grow,” said Mtonyo.

NBM Pensions Administration Limited and NBM Capital Markets Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries of National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc.

NBM PAL administers pension schemes and manages relationships with employers and members, while NBM Capital Markets provides investment management services for pension and other funds.

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