NBM plc approves K92 billion dividend as profit reach 95%

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has approved a dividend of K92 billion, representing K111.97 per share, for the 2025 financial year, representing a 56.6 percent increase from the K58 billion dividend declared for the 2024 financial year.

The announcement was made in Blantyre on Friday during the bank’s 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM), where shareholders were also informed that the bank recorded a profit after tax of K197.97 billion for the 2025 financial year.

This represents a 95 percent increase from the K101.7 billion profit after tax recorded in 2024.

In his remarks, NBM plc Board Chairperson Grant Kabango said the bank had delivered impressive results despite the challenging operating environment, hence the remarkable turnaround of the profit after tax.

“We view this growth as remarkable and significant. Despite macroeconomic challenges, the operating environment has been supportive in key areas, including deposit growth, expansion of the loan book, and strong performance on the stock exchange, all of which have strengthened our income position,” said Kabango.

Commenting on the bank’s future plans, Kabango said NBM plc intends to diversify its investments to sustain its growth trajectory.

“We plan to expand further, both domestically and across the borders. As government borrowing continues to decline, we are exploring alternative growth opportunities in sectors such as mining, tourism, and infrastructure, which we believe offer strong potential for future returns,” he added.

Responding to the dividend announcement, Secretary General of the Minority Shareholders Association of Listed Companies (MISALICO), Frank Harawa, described the bank’s performance as encouraging for shareholders.

“This is exciting news. The company has posted an impressive profit and declared attractive dividends for shareholders. In addition, the capital gains have been positive. We also welcome the bank’s plans to invest in mining, which we believe will create further value,” said Harawa.

The bank also reported improved performance among its subsidiaries, including Akiba Commercial Bank in Tanzania. Although growth has been gradual, NBM plc said the subsidiary recorded better results than in the previous financial year, reflecting steady progress.

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