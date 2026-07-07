NBM plc concludes ‘Guess the Jersey’ challenge with 20 more winners

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has concluded its nationwide ‘Guess the Jersey’ Challenge with the final activation held at its Zomba Service Centre on Friday.

During the activation, 20 more people won the Scorchers team jerseys marking the end of the bank’s customer engagement campaign ahead of the close of ‘Waku WAFCON’ promotion which has been running from May to July.

The promotion gives customers the opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Morocco to watch the Scorchers at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), alongside cash prizes and branded merchandise.

Speaking during the final activation, NBM plc Product and Strategy Development Manager Ibrahim Chapeyama encouraged customers to continue transacting as the promotion enters its final week.

“This is the final round of the ‘Guess the Jersey’ initiative. We started at Chichiri Shopping Mall Service Centre before moving to Mzuzu Service Centre, then Capital City Service Centre in Lilongwe, and today we are concluding at Zomba Service Centre. As we wrap up the challenge, we are also nearing the end of the Waku WAFCON promotion, which runs until the end of July,” said Chapeyama.

Customers were urged to keep using NBM plc Point-of-Sale (POS) machines for transactions of K50,000 and above to increase their chances of winning the grand prize.

“We still have about a week left before the promotion closes, so customers still have a chance to win a trip to WAFCON. The more they transact using our POS machines, the more chances they have of winning,” said Chapeyama.

One of the jersey winners, Mike Chisonkhana, described the experience as an unexpected but exciting.

“I am very excited. I never imagined that by simply coming into town today would give me the opportunity to win a jersey for our national women’s football team. It is a wonderful surprise, and I am truly happy,” he said.

Chisonkhana also encouraged fellow customers to take advantage of the promotion while supporting Malawi’s national team.

“The competition is real. I encourage everyone to participate and, at the same time, support our team so that it performs well in the tournament,” said Chisonkhana.

Since the launch of the challenge, 80 customers have won official replica jerseys of the Scorchers after correctly identifying the jersey.

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