NBM plc Injects K10 Million into Presidential Charity Golf Tourney

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given K10 million to this year’s Presidential Charity Golf Initiative.

The Presidential charity initiative seeks to raise funds to aid tropical cyclone victims and support university students facing financial hardships.

Presenting the cheque in Blantyre on Wednesday, NBM plc Head of Corporate Banking, William Chatsala described the initiative as a platform that brings together various stakeholders to make a meaningful impact.

“This is a continuation of our commitment to this cause, which we have supported for many years. We are certain that our contribution will help the initiative move an inch closer to the targeted amount of K600 million that it intends to raise this year.”

“At NBM plc, corporate social responsibility is not just a business obligation, it is an integral part of who we are. Beyond participating in this year’s Presidential Charity Golf, we consistently support initiatives that uplift and transform communities across Malawi,” said Chatsala.

Presidential Charity Golf Initiative Trustee, Sophie Mlumbe thanked NBM plc for the support.

“We are very grateful to National Bank plc for the thoughtful gesture of wanting to contribute to the funds we are looking to raise. So far, we have received overwhelming support from organizations and institutions, we are close to meeting the target but still appealing to those who can contribute to come,” said Mlumbe.

The Presidential Golf Championship will tee off on Friday at Country Club Limbe in Blantyre.

