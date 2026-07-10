NBM plc supports MISALICO financial literacy program with K20 million

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given K20 million to the Minority Shareholders Association of Listed Companies (MISALICO) in support of their upcoming Clergy Financial Literacy Programme.

The programme, scheduled to take place in Mzuzu this August, aims to bridge the country’s financial knowledge gap, particularly in equity investments, while equipping participants with the skills needed to navigate the financial landscape.

Speaking during the symbolic cheque handover ceremony in Blantyre on Friday, NBM plc Head of Legal and Company Secretary, Zunzo Mitole, said the Bank’s support reflects its commitment to promoting financial literacy and encouraging more Malawians to invest in the stock market.

“We believe investing is one of the most effective ways of preserving and growing wealth. One of the avenues for achieving this is through the stock market. We want more people to understand that investing in shares is possible and that it can bring long-term financial benefits,” said Mitole.

She further said the Bank believes that, through the scheduled programme, more people will be encouraged to invest in shares, thereby investing in their future.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of MISALICO, the association’s Secretary General, Frank Harawa, commended NBM plc for its support, describing the donation as a significant contribution towards addressing the country’s financial literacy challenges.

“Although the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) has been in existence for many years, we have realised that only a small proportion of Malawians understand how the stock market works. That is why we introduced these financial literacy programmes, to bridge this knowledge gap. We are grateful to National Bank of Malawi for supporting this important initiative,” said Harawa.

Harawa said the clergy play a crucial role in influencing the financial well-being of their members, which is why the association has targeted them through the programme.

MISALICO has been implementing financial literacy programmes targeting young people and women in various parts of the country, including Zomba, Blantyre and Lilongwe.

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