NBS Band appoints Vera Zulu as Chief Finance Officer

NBS Bank has appointed accomplished woman finance manager Vera Yamikani Zulu as its Chief Finance Officer.

Zulu takes over from Mathias Silumbu who was arrested in September 2017 by Fiscal Police after being implicated in a K55 million fraud from his previous employer before joining NBS bank.

NBS Bank said in a statement that Zulu is a seasoned and qualified accountant with 18 years experience, 15 of which were in the banking industry.

“Prior to joining NBS Bank, Mrs. Zulu was with Nedbank Malawi as Chief Finance Officer. In her own capacity, Vera is a member of the board of Malawi College of Accountancy,” reads the statement in part.

Zulu holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Derby (UK) and a Bachelor of Accountancy Degree from the University of Malawi. She is also a fellow of the Association of chartered certified accountants (FCCA) and a certified public accountant (CPA) with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Malawi.

“Mrs. Zulu brings to NBM Bank valuable experience and expertise which the bank believes will be key to its transformation,” reads the statement in part.

Many financial analysts have hailed NBS for the appointment which is also seen as part of women empowerment

