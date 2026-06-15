NBS Bank Challenges Employees to Embrace Leadership and Management Skills

One of Malawi’s leading commercial banks, NBS Bank, has challenged its employees to embrace leadership and management skills that will enable them to drive the institution’s growth while developing themselves into exceptional leaders.

NBS Bank Chief Operating Officer, Shadrick Chikusilo, made the call in Blantyre during the official launch of the bank’s second cohort of the Stellenbosch Management Development Training Programme.

The six-month programme is designed to equip employees with critical managerial, financial and career development skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive business environment.

Chikusilo described the initiative as a significant milestone in the bank’s commitment to investing in its workforce and building a strong pipeline of future leaders capable of sustaining the institution’s growth.

“As a bank, we believe in having highly skilled members of staff. That is why we deliberately chose to invest in our people through partnerships with institutions that can shape and develop them into effective leaders. Our goal is to create a future-proof leadership pipeline that will support the continued growth of our business,” he said.

He further said the bank’s partnership with Stellenbosch, one of Africa’s leading business schools, has already delivered tangible benefits and added value to the institution.

“The partnership we have with Stellenbosch has brought significant change and value to the bank. We therefore thought it wise to extend this opportunity to more employees so that they can acquire the necessary knowledge and skills. The programme also exposes participants to global management trends, which will help position the bank for sustained success,” Chikusilo added.

The second cohort of the Stellenbosch Management Development Training Programme comprises 29 participants. Of these, 26 have been selected from NBS Bank, while the remaining participants come from the bank’s subsidiaries, including NICO General Insurance and NICO Asset Managers.

The initiative forms part of NBS Bank’s broader strategy to strengthen leadership capacity, enhance employee development and ensure the institution remains competitive in the evolving financial services sector.

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