NBS Bank expands forex services through subsidiary Bureau

NBS Bank has strengthened its position in Malawi’s financial services sector by expanding its wholly-owned subsidiary, NBS Forex Bureau Limited.

NBS Forex Bureau General Manager, Fiskani Chiyendawamba, stated that the Bureau was launched as part of the Bank’s broader strategy to enhance financial access and operational efficiency.

“At NBS Forex Bureau, we are dedicated to providing secure, reliable, and customer-centric forex solutions that meet the needs of both individuals and businesses. We aim to ensure seamless access to foreign exchange and international remittance services while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and efficiency.”

“As we continue to expand, we remain committed to delivering affordable and innovative forex services that support Malawi’s growing economy,” said Chiyendawamba.

Chiyendawamba emphasized that the Bureau’s success derives from its innovative, customer-first approach to foreign exchange.

He further highlighted that among its standout offerings is a no-commission policy, ensuring customers receive optimal value for their transactions, which allows for quicker and more convenient service delivery.

Reacting to the Bureau’s progress, Gertrude Lumbili, a small business owner and regular customer, praised the impact it has had on her operations.

“It is refreshing to see a forex bureau that prioritizes customers. The convenience, transparency, and zero commission charges make a significant difference, especially for small businesses like mine that rely on cross-border transactions,” said Lumbili.

NBS Forex Bureau now operates in key cities, including Lilongwe and Blantyre, as well as at Kamuzu International Airport, with further growth planned.

