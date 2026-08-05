NBS Bank expands retail savings drive with second Kwakoma promotion draw

NBS Bank has awarded prizes to 596 customers in the second draw of its Kwakoma Ndi Ku NBS Bank promotion, a savings‑focused campaign aimed at strengthening retail deposit mobilisation across Malawi.

The promotion, launched in June, forms part of the bank’s broader strategy to encourage long‑term savings behaviour.

Winners received a mix of consumer goods — including solar panels, JBL speakers and branded textiles — alongside K1 million cash prizes, reflecting the bank’s continued use of incentives to deepen customer engagement.

Speaking during the draw at the bank’s Ginnery Corner offices, Head of Customer Experience Sibusiso Nyasulu said participation had risen steadily since the promotion’s launch, signalling growing customer appetite for savings‑linked products.

Nyasulu said the response “gives us confidence in achieving the promotion’s core objective”, adding that the bank intends to continue investing in community‑based financial inclusion initiatives.

She emphasised that customer uptake suggests stronger brand affinity and increasing use of the bank’s digital channels.

The promotion runs until 31 December 2026.

To qualify, customers must open a new account, deposit K250,000, maintain that balance and transact through the bank’s EazyBank digital platforms — a structure designed to reinforce both deposit stability and digital‑banking adoption.

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