NBS Bank rebrands SME unit as ‘Business Banking’ in push to expand

NBS Bank has rebranded its SME Banking division to Business Banking, a move the institution says is aimed at widening access to finance for Malawi’s micro, small and medium‑sized enterprises.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, chief executive Temwani Simwaka said the revamped unit will introduce a suite of products designed to ease financing constraints for smaller firms.

These include collateral‑free unlimited guarantees, unsecured and pre‑approved bid bonds of up to MK300 million, and overdraft facilities equivalent to 50% of a client’s average monthly turnover.

The bank will also offer renewable‑energy financing and commercial mortgages at what it described as competitive rates.

Simwaka said the redesign goes beyond credit products, with the bank planning to build an ecosystem that supports capacity building, financial and digital literacy, and the growth of women‑led enterprises — areas where access to formal banking remains limited.

The bank framed the shift as part of a broader strategy to position Business Banking as a platform “built around your business”, signalling an effort to deepen its presence in a segment seen as critical to Malawi’s economic diversification.

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