Ndanga drives DPP message hard in ex‑UDF heartland

Ken Ndanga’s appearance at a rural by‑election rally in Mikoko this weekend offered a small but telling window into the shifting dynamics inside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Once the sharp‑edged spokesperson of the United Democratic Front (UDF), Ndanga has quietly repositioned himself within the governing party — and his turn on the makeshift stage at Mauwa Primary School showed a politician intent on re‑establishing his relevance.

Speaking before two senior cabinet ministers, Ndanga delivered an energetic, almost theatrical address, moving fluidly between Lomwe, Yao and Chichewa. The crowd laughed, then leaned in, then rose — a reminder that, even far from the national spotlight, Ndanga remains one of Malawi’s most instinctive communicators.

His message was deliberately simple: development requires money, and money requires someone who can manage it.

“Francis Haiya is an auditor,” he told the crowd, presenting the DPP candidate not as a partisan loyalist but as a competent steward of public resources.

In a constituency defined by linguistic and cultural plurality, Ndanga’s multilingual performance doubled as a gesture of inclusion — a political bridge across communities that do not always share the same tongue.The setting mattered.

Mikoko, once a reliable UDF stronghold, is now the site of a competitive by‑election following the death of MP Jafali Mussa.

The UDF has fielded its own candidate, making Ndanga’s presence — and his defection — a subplot with broader implications for the party’s waning influence in the region.

His decision to campaign for the DPP on what was once UDF turf underscored the shifting loyalties that have come to define Malawian politics at the constituency level.

Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha, the DPP’s vice‑president for the South, used his keynote address to outline the party’s development priorities, while Information Minister Shadreck Namalomba reinforced the message.

Ndanga’s role was not to overshadow them but to prepare the ground — to warm the crowd, shape the mood and signal that the DPP’s coalition is widening, not narrowing.

The by‑election, scheduled for 30 June 2026, will test more than the appeal of Francis Haiya, a trained auditor and former Roads Fund employee.

It will measure whether the DPP can consolidate its hold on a constituency where political loyalties have long been fluid — and whether figures like Ndanga can help redraw the map in places where party identity has historically been more malleable than fixed.

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