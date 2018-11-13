Nepotism show ugly face at NFRA: Appointment of Makonde as Human Resources director

Nepotism is showing its ugly face at state controlled National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) after top government official pushed for employment of a high position because of relationship but without relevant qualifications .

Nyasa Times can reveal that Ministry of Agriculture has dubiously hired MacDonald Makonde as Human Resources and Administration Director, by passing the Controller of Statutory Corporations.

We can also reveal that Makonde does not have the required qualification for the post of Human Resources and Administration Director as he only has a degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management obtained at Exploits University in 2014.

Insiders reveal that NFRA advertised for the position of Human Resources and Administration Director in the local press and specifically indicated that the required qualification should be one holding either a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration or Human Resource Management or Masters Degree in Human Resource and Administration on top of a five year work experience.

But the Ministry officials conducted interviews for the post which, as expected, was given to Makonde who came out as the last preferred candidate but they were told to give him the job nonetheless.

Officials from Statutory Corporations were not involved in the interviews as is normally the case.

NFRA is under direct supervision and control of Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

As if his hiring was not controversial enough, Makonde is said to be making living of most employees hail with his management style.

“The man does not know anything about Human Resource management, he is a procurement guy and everyone is complaining including the top bosses as they cannot touch him because he came here because of the minister. Many employees are complaining as their loans and even leave applications are being denied without proper reasons,” confided one of NFRA employees in Lilongwe in an interview.

The story was colloborated by three more employees at NFRA offices in Kanengo.

Insiders also confided in Nyasa Times that Makonde is making moves to get the Chief Executive Officer’s position as the incumbent is retiring in February next year.

Long time service CEO Nasinuku Saukila retires in February next year having joined the NFRA on 6th June 2000.

“With the support of his in-law, the minister, Makonde is positioning himself to take over as CEO once the incumbent retires next February, it is a sad situation,” said the source.

Another employee also said other executive managers are afraid of Makonde as he has wielded too much power despite joining the organization on 1st July 2018.

Makonde could not grant an interview.

