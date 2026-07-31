New dashboard lets President track every kwacha of development spending in real time

President Peter Mutharika will now be able to personally keep tabs on the progress of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects right from his own office, after the government unveiled a powerful new digital dashboard designed to deliver real-time updates on community projects across the country.

The Reformed CDF Dashboard was officially launched on Friday by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Dr Ben Malunga Phiri at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe — a move set to transform the way government tracks thousands of taxpayer-funded projects nationwide.

Phiri revealed the game-changing platform would give President Mutharika, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, the Office of the President and Cabinet, and other top officials instant, real-time access to project data — putting an end to reliance on slow, outdated paper reports.

“His Excellency the President will be able to monitor project implementation from his office,” Phiri declared. “The Honourable Minister of Finance will be able to monitor progress. The Minister of Information will be able to access the same information, and the Office of the President and Cabinet will also be monitoring implementation.”

The minister didn’t hold back in warning that the days of officials hiding behind delayed paperwork were firmly over.

“Those performing well will be recognised. Those falling behind will equally be visible. The era of hiding behind delayed reports is over,” he said.

The launch forms part of sweeping reforms to Malawi’s CDF programme, which has seen a surge in funding flowing directly into communities alongside growing pressure for greater transparency and accountability.

Phiri revealed the staggering scale of the challenge facing government, with more than 2,000 Reformed CDF projects currently under way across the country’s 36 local authorities — a workload he admitted had made old-fashioned manual monitoring virtually impossible.

“Tracking such a large portfolio manually is simply not practical. By the time paper reports reach headquarters, the information is often outdated. Decisions are delayed, problems remain unresolved, and opportunities to improve implementation are missed,” he explained.

The cutting-edge platform will provide a live, birds-eye view of every project — from planning and procurement right through to financial disbursements, physical progress, photographic evidence and final completion status.

Phiri was adamant the dashboard was far more than a simple reporting tool, describing it instead as a powerful weapon in the fight against mismanagement and delay.

“This Dashboard is much more than a digital platform. It is a management tool. It is an accountability tool. It is a transparency tool. Above all, it is a decision-support system that will transform the way Government monitors development projects,” he said.

The minister issued a stern challenge to district commissioners, chief executive officers and council officials, ordering them to make updating the dashboard part of their daily routine — while warning bluntly that the system was only as effective as the information fed into it.

“The Dashboard is only as good as the information entered into it. If information is not uploaded promptly, the Dashboard loses its value. If projects are not updated, we cannot make informed decisions,” he said.

Phiri insisted local authorities now had no excuses left, revealing government had already bolstered councils with key technical staff — including directors of public works, directors of planning and development, chief procurement officers and directors of human resources — alongside dedicated CDF officers deployed at constituency level.

“The capacity is there. The systems are in place. The resources have been provided. Therefore, there is no excuse for failure to update project information,” he warned.

Phiri hailed the dashboard as a landmark moment for President Mutharika’s flagship Reformed CDF programme, insisting every kwacha of public money must now translate into real, visible results for ordinary Malawians.

“Every kwacha invested under the Reformed CDF must produce visible development. Every project approved must be implemented efficiently. Every citizen must be able to see that public resources are being used responsibly,” he said.

The launch marks the dawn of a new era of digital accountability in Malawi’s local development sector — one where the performance of councils, the progress of projects, and the use of public funds can be scrutinised at the very highest levels of government, in real time.

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