New elegant hotel opens in Lilongwe: Malville Boutique

A new hotel that offers local and international business or leisure travellers spacious and elegant accommodation with comfort has been opened in Malawi capital city Lilongwe.

In an interview with journalists after touring the hotel Monday, Malville Boutique operations manager Kiliko Ngosi said they are concentrating on a customer-centric approach with a service culture that will be deeply rooted in the fabric of organizational structure.

“With that in mind, we know that we will be able to achieve our set business goals consistently, and reinforce our positive long-term relationships with our clientele, partners as well as employees,” he said.

Ngosi added that all their services are built on a mission to deliver a reliable, genuine, caring and unique boutique hotel services to new and returning guests.

Among others, the hotel has 18 spacious accommodation suites, 60 seater restaurant, 600-800 seater conference facility, 20 seater boardroom, lodging including private butler service option, airport shuttle service, wedding packages and unisex spa or salon among others.

Other than accommodation, Ngosi said Malville Boutique also offers the option of a serviced apartment at a monthly rate.

He said serviced apartments also save time and effort in finding the right furnished apartments for relocating employees as more and more business travellers are looking for alternative accommodation solutions when away from home to have a more comfortable stay, instead of continuously living out of a suitable and staying in traditional impersonal hotel rooms.

“We also have the Malville Convention Art Center (MACC), a 300 seater conferencing facility that accommodated conferencing and showcasig local and international artists as well as host special events,” said Ngosi.

The hotel has very competitive rate on all extra spacious rooms bringing value to the organizations that partner with it, they also offer green season rates that are available on low season starting from November to February and further rates are available on request, including corporate and UN rates.

Owned by the Malira family, the hotel is situates on plit number 13/54 in City Center opposite World Bank Offices.

