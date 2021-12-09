New leadership at Malawi UK Military Community Association

The Malawi UK Military Community (MUMCo), a group of Malawians serving in the British Armed Forces, has elected former Malawi Broadcast Corporation (MBC) Journalist Bruno Kantiki as its head to steer the organisation’s aspirations and objectives in the next two years.

Kantiki’s election as the group’s third Chairperson having taking over the reigns of power from his predecessor, Sheila Banda -Tobie (retired) comes at a time when the Diaspora Malawian British Armed Forces soldiers are stamping authority in the communities both in the UK and Malawi as a force to reckon with.

Kantiki who was the group’s erstwhile Vice chairperson won the race to chairmanship in a highly contested electoral battle against Anderson Chokotho, another serving soldier in the British Armed Forces, with the former MBC writer and producer trouncing his opponent with over sixty percent of the votes to emerge victorious.

Chokhotho, therefore, automatically assumed the role of the vice chairperson of the organisation.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Kantiki said: “I am so honoured to be given this opportunity and with the help of all members and their families we will, in the next few years, together make great strides in making our societies both in the UK and Malawi better.

“This group is not all about those serving or retired from the British Armed Forces, this group is about community integration and support for each other in the society regardless of what one does. We work with and support everyone.”

The function was dictated by military precision and excellence as it was beautifully organised and was attended by people from all walks of life and across the divide and also people from other nationalities graced the occasion.

The event was largely marked with pomp, colour and grandeur and had on on show a parade, which was under the command of Tenzo Moyo with Richard Gondwe of the Vuligate bum-bending dance fame in action alongside Chimwemwe Msicha and McNeil Kamsonkho.

There was also a sumptuous dinner and a dance during the remarkable evening with all patrons, both men and women dapperly dressed to thrill in formal attires with the men folk donning suits with bow-ties while the women shone brighter in their evening long-tail dresses and other look-the-part attires.

It was a momentous occasion.

Handing over power, the outgoing Chairperson Sheila Banda-Tobie touted her achievements, which among others include, the group’s partake in carrying out a challenge in which it’s members has had to run 7000 miles to raise £7000 for healthcare workers in Malawi at the height of the ravaging Covid 19 global pandemic in 2020.

The MUMCo smooth but highly competitive election was ably led by a Commission which was headed by a serving British Armed Forces member, Fides Jim Kachale.

Speaking in an interview Kachale said the event was a success as everything went to plan and that, mostly importantly, people were satisfied with the electoral results and accepted the process as credible, fair and free.

Said Kachale: “We at the MUMCo Electoral Commission are happy that everything went smoothly and without any hiccups. Everything went on well and according to plan.

“The elections were free and fair and everyone was happy with the turn of the events. People spoke who they wanted to lead them and so it were. At the end of it all, everyone has a role and a duty to steer the organisation forward.”

Kachale said the people who were ushered into office are capable and were nominated by the members and then were all vetted by the commission to check eligibility and commitment to the cause.

The elections took place at the home of the British Armed Forces’ 19th Regiment Royal Artillery in Larkhill, England in the United Kingdom.

After the elections, patrons were treated to a MUMCo red carpet gala, which was held at Antrobus Hotel in Amesbury.

As a gesture of goodwill and benevolence within the UK, MUMCo helped raise over £800, 000 (approximately about K1bn) for the Royal British Legion at the London Poppy Appeal, this year, where the group led three London Underground Train Collection Stations.

