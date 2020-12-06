New leadership at Volleyball Association of Malawi

The Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) has a new president in the name of James Kaunda who has taken over from Jappie Mhango who has now resigned.

Following elections that took place over the weekend, Kaunda who was vice to Jappie Mhango, went unopposed while Robert White became the vice president with 12 votes against 8 for Ambilike Mwaungulu who was challenging him.

Jailos Nkhoma retained his position as General Secretary with 11 votes against 9 for Shuppie Nyirenda. Dan Mwakasoko is the Vice General Secretary with Mc Goodwin Mangani as the Publicity Secretary.

Blessings Nkhata is the Treasurer while members are George Dick, Twambilire Chalemba and Medson Mussa.

Speaking after the Annual General Meeting, the new president said he will continue from where Mhango stopped.

“Mr Mhango has left us with a job in hand. I will continue from where he has stopped. We will not go to sleep. We will make sure we secure more sponsors for volleyball in the country besides Raiply Malawi Limited.

“We intend to have a national volleyball team. This will bring competition among clubs,” remarked Kaunda.

The outgoing president, Jappie Mhango, thanked government for its support towards volleyball in the country.

“I should first thank government for giving me maximum support when I was president of the Volleyball Association of Malawi. Volleyball is doing well in the country at the moment. It’s being played in every corner of Malawi.

“The new committee should make sure that we move from playing at zonal level to continental level. For this to happen, they should make sure that volleyball begins from the grass root. That way they will have a strong national team,” said Mhango.

