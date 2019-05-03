New NGO Wovicco donates borehole in Machinga

People of Ntweya Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Ntaja in Machinga District, can now access clean water after a new non-government organisation (NGO), Women of Virtue International Christian Charity Organisation (WOVICCO) recently donated a borehole to ease the water challenges they have been facing for several years.

According to Senior Disease Control and Severance assistant (SDCSA) for Ntaja Health Centre, Dennie Milanzie, Ntweya village has 129 households and an estimated population of 581 that had no access to safe water for drinking. The borehole will also be serving other nine villages surrounding Ntweya Village.

Chikondi Mahuka, an executive member for the new NGO, said they are happy that their NGO has started reaching out to the rural areas helping people with the water challenges.

“Mostly, people tend to define poverty in the rural areas basing on the lack of food, housing or access to education and health services, but lack of clean and portable water is also poverty. With adequate funding, from well-wishers in Malawi and abroad, we intend to reach as many people in rural Malawi as possible”, said Mahuka.

WOVICCO was founded in 2018 to help the less privileged people in different communities across Malawi.



Apart from providing people with clean and portable water, WOVICCO also intends to implement others projects like community kids club and community fostering strategies.

