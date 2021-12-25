New Surveyors Institute of Malawi President talks tough against unscrupulous land practitioners

Newly elected Surveyors Institute of Malawi (SIM) president Martin Chimangeni has sternly warned a mushrooming network of unregistered and unregulated land dealers masquerading as certified practitioners saying his administration, with liaisons with government and various other stakeholders, will make sure that they are brought to book.

Chimangeni was elected together with a team of 13 others at SIM’s elective indaba on December 21, 2021 at Sun and Sand Holiday Resort in the lakeshore district of Mangochi where Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Kezzie Msukwa was guest of honour.

He admitted that SIM, as the oldest professional body, had failed to live up to expectations but was quick to say that his administration will redefine the manner in which issues of land are run in the country.

“We will undertake a strategic review of SIM’s legal framework which will include a new constitution, regulations, conditions and procedures on most matters. SIM will take cognizance of the three Acts that its members are affiliated to namely, the Land Survey Act, the Land Economy, Estate Agents, Valuers & Auctioneers Act and the Architects and Quantity Surveyors Act in reviewing its legal framework,” Chimangeni told Nyasa Times in an interview.

According to him, under his leadership he will ensure that more land surveyors, land economists and quantity surveyors are registered so as to bridge the existing gap.

“We believe that Malawi will be saved from the mushrooming of a network of unregistered and unregulated fraudsters masquerading as certified practitioners if the supply of those registered is in good numbers.

“It is our wish that even the public and the private sector ensures that they employ and hire services from registered professionals in relevant fields as per the cited three Acts of Parliament governing the Surveying profession,” said Chimangeni.

In his keynote address Msukwa—the guest of honour—reminded the members to remain steadfast to their professionalism, and maintain discipline and sanity in their dealings.

“It is only when there is an aura of honesty, discipline and sanity amongst you that the public will hold you in high esteem,” Msukwa said.

Others elected into the executive are Precious Chisi (Vice President), Bernard Mleta (Secretary General), and Anatero Weruzani (Treasurer).

Mkondo Moyo is Land Surveying chapter chair, Zecharia Chirambo is Land Economy chapter chair while Lomqulo Gumbo is Quantity Surveying chapter chair.

Rhemont Ngwira, Alfred Banda and Emmanuel Thawani are deputies for Land Economy, Land Surveying and Quantity Surveying respectively.

Tiyezge Msonda is committee member Land Economy, Alice Gwedeza is committee member Land Surveying and W.B Gondwe is committee member Quantity Surveying. A.O Chirwa is an ex-official.

Surveyors Institute of Malawi (SIM) is a professional body whose chief role is to ensure that there is professionalism in the fields of land economy, land surveying, and quantity surveying.

In the land economy chapter, the members are property valuers, auctioneers and professional real estate agents while in the land surveying chapter members conduct cadastral surveys for production of deed plans, topographic survey and hydrological survey among others.

Quantity surveyors mainly deal with construction cost estimates and bills of quantities in various construction products.

The patron ministry for SIM is the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, and the patron is the Minister.

