Ngoni King M’mbelwa V calls for cultural renewal as Umthetho fundraising continues

Traditional leaders and members of Malawi’s Ngoni community convened at the Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre on 17 July for the M’mbelwa Gala, a fundraising event held in support of the 2026 Umthetho Cultural Festival.

His Royal Majesty Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V, paramount chief of the Jere Ngoni, said in a statement following the event that the gathering’s purpose extended beyond fundraising.

He said the gala served to reaffirm that culture underpins identity, and that shared identity fosters unity among Malawi’s diverse ethnic groups.

The event drew participants from the Ngoni, Lhomwe and other communities, and His Majesty acknowledged the presence and support of Blantyre City Mayor Jomo Osman and Paramount Chief Kaduya.

The gala is part of a series of fundraising activities organised ahead of the Umthetho Cultural Festival, scheduled for 5 to 8 August at Hora Mountain in Mzimba District.

Previous fundraising events this year have included a soirée in Mzuzu and a golf tournament, as organisers work toward covering the festival’s overall budget.

In his remarks, His Majesty appealed to Malawians residing in urban areas to maintain ties to their cultural heritage.

He urged citizens pursuing education and professional advancement to uphold the values of their forebears, a message he has reiterated at previous cultural events this year.

The King thanked event organisers and contributors, stating that their support had bolstered fundraising efforts for the festival.

He confirmed that a further fundraising event is scheduled for Lilongwe on 24 July, continuing the campaign ahead of the main festival in August.

The Umthetho Cultural Festival is held annually at Hora Mountain and typically attracts several thousand attendees, including delegations representing Ngoni communities in Zambia, Tanzania, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.

The event features traditional dance, cultural displays and tributes to the Ngoni royal lineage, and organisers have in recent years promoted it as a contributor to domestic tourism as well as a platform for heritage preservation.

Paramount Chief Kaduya, who attended the Blantyre gala as guest of honour, has previously commended the Jere Ngoni’s efforts to transmit cultural traditions to younger generations.

The Lilongwe fundraising event on 24 July will be the next in the series of activities preceding the festival’s main ceremony at Hora Mountain in August.

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