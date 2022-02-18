NICE Trust commences free computer lessons for cohort 10

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust in Mangochi has started offering three-month free computer lessons in cohort number 10, with a call for more people to register and attend the free classes.

In an interview this week, NICE Trust District Civic Education Officer (Mangochi), Joseph Chamambala, said the program commenced on Monday this week with only 11 learners who had registered.

“Currently, we have 11 learners and haven’t closed the enrolment process yet as we note that most of the times people join us on the way when they see that others are learning.

“However, if we hit around 30, that will be enough for the instructor to engage them better,” said Chamambala.

He further said the computer lessons are meant to equip the public with basic computer knowledge to allow them to be at pace with the world that has become technologically advanced.

The Civic Education Officer, therefore, encouraged young women to enrol into the program so that the gap that exists between men and women in terms of computer literacy is closed.

“We believe that if more young women come and register, they will be able to attend these classes and benefit. At the end of the day, Mangochi women will become computer literate,” he added.

In an interview, one of the learners, Pilirani Chiphwanya commended NICE Trust for offering free computer lessons, saying the program would help her build a good foundation before enrolling for advanced computer programs in higher learning institutions.

Concurring with Chiphwanya was another learner, Kingsley Fulawo, who plans to venture into stationery business and ICT services.

“To gain computer knowledge is not that cheap, as such, it is a challenge for a lot of people,” said Fulawo while calling for fellow young people in the district to take advantage of the computer lessons at Mangochi NICE offices.

NICE Trust started offering free computer lessons in the district in August 2018 and the program has so far reached out to 200 women and 80 men in cohorts one to nine.

The learners are asked to pay K10, 000 as a registration fee that is used to issue certificates.

The free computer lessons program is also being implemented in Nsanje, Lilongwe and Mchinji.

