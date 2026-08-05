NICO Group applauds Malawi Queens’ steady rise at Commonwealth Games

NICO Group has hailed the Malawi Queens’ spirited Commonwealth Games campaign, describing it as a clear sign that the national netball rebuilding programme is beginning to deliver meaningful results and laying foundations for long‑term international competitiveness.

The Queens, who faced several of the world’s highest‑ranked teams in Glasgow, were commended for their resilience, improved structure and visible growth across the tournament.

Speaking as the team arrived back home, NICO Group Head of Corporate Affairs Mbumba Mlia Ndasauka said the performances had strengthened confidence in the organisation’s partnership with the Netball Association of Malawi.

“We are immensely proud of the Malawi Queens. They represented the nation with dignity and determination, and every match reflected the progress made through the rebuilding programme.

“This campaign has shown that Malawi has the talent and character to compete with the very best in world netball,” she said.

Ndasauka added that NICO’s long‑term vision goes beyond a single tournament, focusing instead on developing a full netball ecosystem that nurtures talent from communities across the country.

Netball Association of Malawi President Vitumbiko Gubuduza congratulated the team for meeting its tournament target and acknowledged the collective effort behind the campaign.

“Achieving a seventh‑place finish is a significant accomplishment. I extend my appreciation to NICO Group for financing the local training camp, player allowances and the Manchester preparations.

“This support enabled crucial strength‑testing matches and ensured the Queens arrived at the Games ready to compete,” she said.

Head Coach Deborah Fuller said the campaign demonstrated positive progress, highlighting friendly‑match victories over higher‑ranked teams and standout performances from Mwai Kumwenda and Takondwa Lwazi, who earned recognition for goal accuracy and goal assists.

Fuller also praised the successful introduction of nine players to Commonwealth Games intensity — eight of them aged 23 or younger — signalling growing squad depth.

She noted that while Malawi competes strongly outside the world’s top six, improving ball retention under pressure remains key to breaking into that elite group.

As the Queens return home, attention now shifts to preparations for the Africa Cup in September, followed by the 2026 One NICO Top 12 League, a central pillar of Malawi’s player‑development pathway.

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